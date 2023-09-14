Advertise With Us

MACOG sets eyes on future with long-range transportation plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Area Council of Governments has prepared the Michiana on the Move: 2050 Transportation Plan.

The plan is a federally required vision for transportation projects over the next 20 to 25 years. The draft identifies current conditions of the regional transportation network, future travel needs, and more.

A public open house will be held in MACOG’s office in downtown South Bend on Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is open for public comments until Oct. 9.

To check out the full draft plan, click here.

