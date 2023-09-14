League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County (LWVEC) invites you to check out your candidates in the upcoming election on Thursday night.

The forum is for candidates running in Elkhart and Bristol. It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library downtown branch (300 S. 2nd Street).

The LWVEC Board will ask questions, and you’ll be allowed to ask questions as audience members.

The LWVEC will host two more candidate forums later this month. Information on those forums is listed below:

  • Sept. 21 - 6 p.m. - Goshen Theater (216 S. Main Street) - Goshen and Millersburg candidates
  • Sept. 28 - 6 p.m. - Wakarusa Public Library (124 North Elkhart Street) - Nappanee and Wakarusa candidates

For more information on the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County, click here. You can also email info@lwvec.org or call 574-501-3515.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Are some politicians too old to serve? Michiana weighs in

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
George Mallet hit the streets of South Bend to find out to what extent age is likely to be a factor in the decisions made by voters.

Politics

St. Joseph County Republicans seeking Statehouse interns for 2024 session

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Local Republicans are seeking interns to join them for the upcoming 2024 legislative session in Indianapolis.

Politics

Sen. Mike Braun makes campaign stop in Michiana on Aug. 23, 2023.

Sen. Mike Braun makes campaign stop in Michiana

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
Republican Mike Braun will give up his seat in the U.S. Senate to run for Indiana governor, but not until the last minute.

Politics

Rep. Yakym talks district tour, presidential race, indictment of Trump

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The congressman took some time out of his busy schedule on Wednesday morning to stop by The WNDU Studios, where he had a quick conversation with our own Joshua Short.

Latest News

News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...

Michiana residents, politicians react to latest indictment of Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
In trying to talk to everyday people on the street, 16 News Now found the overwhelming majority of those approached were not willing to share their opinions publicly.

Politics

2023 Michigan primary election results

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Tuesday was a primary election day for Berrien, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties, with a handful of issues on the ballot this August.

News

Michigan 2023 August Primary Election: Races to watch here in Michiana

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Voters in Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election.

Politics

Pence addresses Trump indictment, calls Trump’s legal team ‘crackpot lawyers’

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Mike Pence was in Indianapolis to make his campaign pitch to voters. But afterwards, he shared some strong words against Donald Trump and criticized his legal team.

Indiana

Millions already spent on Indiana governor’s race

Updated: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Indiana Republican governor candidates have brought in over $5 million so far this year.

Politics

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023

New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT