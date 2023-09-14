League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County (LWVEC) invites you to check out your candidates in the upcoming election on Thursday night.

The forum is for candidates running in Elkhart and Bristol. It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library downtown branch (300 S. 2nd Street).

The LWVEC Board will ask questions, and you’ll be allowed to ask questions as audience members.

The LWVEC will host two more candidate forums later this month. Information on those forums is listed below:

Sept. 21 - 6 p.m. - Goshen Theater (216 S. Main Street) - Goshen and Millersburg candidates

Sept. 28 - 6 p.m. - Wakarusa Public Library (124 North Elkhart Street) - Nappanee and Wakarusa candidates

For more information on the League of Women Voters of Elkhart County, click here. You can also email info@lwvec.org or call 574-501-3515.

