Indiana Red Cross CEO deploys to Maui to support wildfires relief efforts

American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon
American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon(American Red Cross Indiana Region)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon is to Maui to support people impacted by devastating wildfires.

This is Stigdon’s first deployment since joining the Red Cross of the Indiana Region in May. While in Hawaii, she will be supporting the Red Cross relief efforts as an elected official liaison to engage elected in the affected areas.

Stigdon is a registered nurse and holds a master’s degree in nursing leadership and management from Western Governor’s University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Indianapolis.

According to the Red Cross, more than 1,000 disaster workers have deployed to Hawaii or helped virtually since the wildfires began. With the help of partners, it has reportedly provided about 530,300 meals and snacks.

The Red Cross and the county government say they have provided more than 126,500 overnight emergency shelter and hotel stays in Maui and Oahu to families impacted.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

