Hope for the Hungry founder talks path from poverty to prosperity

By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Hunger Action Month, which is a time where we bring attention to the issue of hunger in America.

Our community is not immune, which is why we had a very special guest on 16 News Now at Noon on Thursday, who’s actions include raising awareness about food insecurities, right here in Michiana.

LaQuisha Jackson has a passion for giving back. Her nonprofit Hope for the Hungry is proof of that. Its mission is to bring hope by serving with compassion, feeding the mind and body, and being an impact through education.

Jackson is also the owner of a catering company called Soulful Kitchen.

Jackson talked about her path from poverty to prosperity and some upcoming events as well during her time on the show with Joshua Short and Lauren Moss. To learn more, watch the video above!

