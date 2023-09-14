Advertise With Us

Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents
Clifford Murphy and Tyrone Sims
2 arrested after burglary at South Bend fast food restaurant
Mill Creek man killed after van collides with tree
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Thursday morning; Susnhine & Highs back around 70°
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Latest News

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Sunday night crash on US-31
Rebecca Wendt shared Heath Nelson's story on Facebook and raised enough money to give Nelson a...
Woman donates electric bike to stranger who walks two hours to work everyday
Elkhart superintendents discuss school progress with city
Elkhart superintendents deliver school progress update
Elkhart superintendents deliver progress update