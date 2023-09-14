Freeman focused on ‘winning the moment’ against Central Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish are less than 48 hours away from taking the field back at Notre Dame Stadium to face the Chippewas of Central Michigan.

Sure, it’s not the most Intriguing matchup on the schedule for fans — a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against a MAC team… especially with the primetime game against Ohio State waiting in the wing.

But head coach Marcus Freeman says the team is focused on this week and making sure there’s no chance of a letdown.

“We put a lot of emphasis on staying in the moment, winning the moment,” he said. “And again, that’s been my message to the team, and it’s been that way all year because every Saturday we have one goal, and that’s try to continue to play at our full potential. In order to do that, you have to win these moments in the day, and I remind them if their mind ever starts to drift or if somebody tries to talk about the future, it’s just a great reminder for us to refocus and get back into the moment.”

