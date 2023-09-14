Food Bank of Northern Indiana gears up for Hunger Action Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The month of September is recognized as Hunger Action month nationwide.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is using Fridays, Hunger Action day as a way to spread awareness and stop hunger.

There’s a couple ways you can get involved with the day, the food bank is encouraging you to wear your brightest orange, the symbol for hunger relief.

You can also donate to the food bank, there’s a lot of items in high demand like canned protein, vegetables, soup, and pasta just to name a few.

And you don’t have to stop there, the food bank is also in need of personal care items and cleaning options. You can also donate as little as $1 to their website.

At the end of the day one of the best ways to contribute is by getting involved.

“Volunteering is a great way to build community within your work environment or a social organization,” said Marijo Martinec, Executive director of the Food bank of Northern Indiana.

“So I love to have volunteers and then food drives as well, so we can drop off a collection barrel. We can provide you with some materials and we do appreciate it, because the need continues to be great and these actions are really helpful in our fight against hunger”

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is open 9 am to 4pm Monday and Wednesday,

9am to 6pm on Friday.

