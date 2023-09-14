Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Thursday morning; Susnhine & Highs back around 70°

Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mainly sunny. High near 70-72F. Low near 48F. Wind light and variable.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High neat 75F. Low 50F. Wind SE 5-10.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Shower chances increase Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front arrives. High 76F. Low 54F. Wind SW 5-10.

Saturday Notre Dame Game
Saturday Notre Dame Game

SUNDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. High near 70F. Low 50F. Wind WNW 10-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer air looks to arrive in the forecast for next week with multiple low 80s headed for Michiana. Our next chance of rain will have to wait until next weekend.

First Alert 10 Day
First Alert 10 Day

