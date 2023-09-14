Advertise With Us

Elkhart superintendents deliver school progress update

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The superintendents of Elkhart, Baugo, and Concord community schools met with leaders of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning for a “State of the Schools” address.

The council asked the superintendents questions about changes in schooling over the years, top programs provided, and student career exploration.

All three superintendents highlighted dual credit enrollment and college preparedness as positives. However, they say there’s still work to be done in the communities.

“We need to continue to work to reconnect with communities and build back trust,” explained Mark Mow with Elkhart Community Schools.

“Finding opportunities to give kids a connection to the school and build community in the school,” said Dan Funston with Concord. “It’s not really a program, but we’re trying to find ways to get kids involved.”

The schools are also looking forward to growing their after-school programs.

