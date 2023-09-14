Elkhart man sentenced to over 7 years for child sexual abuse material

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man will spend over seven years behind bars after his sentencing on Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Christopher Myers, 42, of Elkhart, was sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child sexual abuse material and transferring obscene material to a minor.

After his initial sentencing, Myers will serve five years of supervised release, and has been ordered to pay over $4,200 in restitution to the victims.

According to court documents, Myers used a social media account to chat with a minor in Sept. 2021. During the online chats, Myers requested the victim send him child sexual abuse material themself and would reply with videos of sexual acts he had performed.

Myers’ case was investigated by police departments across the country, including the FBI, the Salinas California Police Department, and the Fairfax County Virginia Police Department.

