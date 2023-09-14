Downtown Michigan City to receive $240M investment

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Significant Changes are coming to Michigan City regarding a new development, and once built, it will give guests and residents a million-dollar view.

On Friday, the city breaks ground on a new development that includes hotel and residence space and a marketplace.

The developers of ‘SoLa,’ or South of the Lake, tell WNDU that it’s a 240 million-dollar view, as that is the price tag for this planned mixed-use development.

The SoLa development will include a 14-story 255-key hotel with a 164-unit 12-story condominium tower and will feature a rooftop swimming pool, fitness center, and spa.

The complex will also incorporate restaurants, bars, cafes, and other retail shops.

“One of the unique things about this development is its proximity; it’s so close to the Blue Chip Hotel and Casino, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, and Michigan City’s beautiful lakefront, which consists of a marina, beach, zoo, and surrounding green space,” said Duane Parry, mayor of Michigan City. “This is just a fabulous opportunity for Michigan City to support our new national park, the Indiana Dunes National Park.”

Indiana Dunes National Park was placed on the registry of national parks less than five years ago.

Within walking distance of downtown restaurants and shopping, and with the construction of the South Shore Double Track set to finish in 2024, this development really is in the heart of town.

“It cuts it down from about an hour and 50 minutes to just over an hour, so it’s fabulous,” Parry said. “It’s making Michigan City a bedroom community for Chicago, which I always felt it would be.”

Some residents are worried about what will happen to the “You Are Beautiful” sign on the land that is set to be developed, but Mayor Parry says the art installation will remain in Michigan City.

“No, no, we’re not going to throw it away,” Parry said. “It’s a valuable thing, and it’s got a place, just like if you watch a movie and they have the Hollywood sign, we will find a place for “You Are Beautiful” here in Michigan City that’s going to make people good being here.”

Officials expect the project to create over 800 jobs, with nearly 300 permanent jobs once SoLa is completed.

The SoLa development also has plans to incorporate the “You Are Beautiful” art installation in the new space, possibly with a mural.

KOO Architecture designed the 3D rendering of SoLa.

The hotel is part of TRYP by Wyndham and Trademark Hotel Brands.

With the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City also set to close in about four years with new construction at the Westville Prison, discussions are taking place to convert that space into more housing and retail opportunities.

A plan to redevelop the Marquette Mall is also in the works.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.