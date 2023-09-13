Wednesday’s Child: Meet Halie!

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Our Wednesday’s Child story features a Michigan youth. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 16-year-old Halie. 

The ups and downs of life can be compared to a roller coaster, and that’s just fine for Halie. She loves the thrill of amusement park rides.

“I like to go to adventure parks like roller coasters and stuff like that,” Halie said. “The craziest roller coaster I’ve been on is Maverick at Cedar Point.”

This 10th grader is a busy kid who is interested in a number of careers.

“My goals are to probably go to law school and then cosmetology school,” Halie said. “And then I want to be a bounty hunter and a probation officer. So, those are two big things I want to do. And then cosmetology will probably be my side job.”

A single parent would be a good fit for Halie. She knows she needs some extra attention.

“The reason I want a single family household with no kids is because I need one-on-one attention like with homework and my emotional skills and stuff,” she said.

Halie is well aware of the struggles of living in foster care. She wants families to consider adopting teenagers.

“I feel like people should adopt teenagers,” she said. “When somebody told me that they never wanted to adopt me because I was a teenager, it made me heartbroken because we’re people, too. You have to accept us the way we are. We need somebody to love us, too.”

Halie wants to travel. Tennessee, Oklahoma and Mexico are on her list.

If you would like to learn more about Halie, click here for Grant Me Hope and click here for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

