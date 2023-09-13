Upcoming fashion event in South Bend to shine light on designs for tall women

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to strike a pose and pull out your best runway walk, as we’ve got a great fashion-focused event to tell you about!

Josephine Maxim of Josephines Fashion joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday to talk about her event at The Whiskey Exchange in South Bend later this month.

Maxim’s focus is creating designs built for tall women, many of which will be on display during the event.

“I struggled to find clothing growing up,” Maxim said. “Going to stores, looking through all the racks —couldn’t find anything. So, I wanted to design for tall women.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will go back to Michiana Women’s Rise & C2 Women’s Health Initiative. For more details on the event, watch the video above!

The event takes place at the Whiskey Exchange on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are still available at this link. The Whiskey Exchange is located at 112 W. Jefferson Boulevard in downtown South Bend.

For more on Josephines Fashion, click here.

