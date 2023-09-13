Upcoming fashion event in South Bend to shine light on designs for tall women

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to strike a pose and pull out your best runway walk, as we’ve got a great fashion-focused event to tell you about!

Josephine Maxim of Josephines Fashion joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday to talk about her event at The Whiskey Exchange in South Bend later this month.

Maxim’s focus is creating designs built for tall women, many of which will be on display during the event.

“I struggled to find clothing growing up,” Maxim said. “Going to stores, looking through all the racks —couldn’t find anything. So, I wanted to design for tall women.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will go back to Michiana Women’s Rise & C2 Women’s Health Initiative. For more details on the event, watch the video above!

The event takes place at the Whiskey Exchange on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are still available at this link. The Whiskey Exchange is located at 112 W. Jefferson Boulevard in downtown South Bend.

For more on Josephines Fashion, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Kansas to perform at The Lerner Theatre as part of 50th anniversary tour

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Kansas is set to perform at The Lerner on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

A sample of the hoodie and t-shirt available as prizes via the 2023 Makers Trail Passport...

Try local craft beverages and earn prizes with the 2023 Makers Trail Passport

Updated: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council launched a new program that rewards the drink-adventurous on Monday.

Events

South Bend Common Councilman Henry Davis Jr. will host the event.

LaSalle Park Neighborhood to host community meeting on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The event will be held at New Salem Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Latest News

Events

GRAFF BASH2023 IN SOUTH BEND

Graffiti artists showcasing works at 2023 Graff Bash

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Graffiti artists from all over the country are at the Rio Parks Event Center in South Bend this weekend to showcase their works.

Events

Fusion Fest brings together all the cultures and experiences that make South Bend unique.

Fusion Fest kicks off in South Bend

Updated: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
The two-day event kicks off today in Howard Park, which has been completely transformed into a miniature world map, with different areas set up by global regions.

Food

Michiana Eats: Ray & Al's

Michiana Eats: Ray & Al’s

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
It’s a place with plenty of small-town charm and delicious food!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Zhane still waiting for new home

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
We first told you about 9-year-old Zhane in December, and the team at Indiana Adoption Program wants us to share his story again.

Events

Registration still open for 38th annual ‘Run Jane Run’ golf outing

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
The golf outing, which is set for next Monday at Knollwood Country Club, helps the YWCA fund local programs.

Events

A look at murals created during a previous Graff Bash in South Bend, Ind.

Graff Bash returns to South Bend this weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The event invites graffiti artists from all over the U.S. to showcase their works.