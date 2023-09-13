Students learn CPR in mass training event at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 1,600 eighth graders learned the life-saving skill of CPR on Wednesday at Four Winds Field.

The students came from schools all around St. Joseph County to receive CPR training from EMS, police, fire, and medical volunteers.

A local nonprofit called enFocus ran the event. The goal of it was to teach kids life-saving skills, as cardiac arrest and other health complications can happen at any time.

“Cardiac arrest can happen to anybody at any age,” explained Alexia Velazquez of enFocus. “So, it’s very important that we as a community educate ourselves on how we can save a life, and that’s exactly what these kids here are doing today. They’re preparing themselves in the event that they will need to save a life because cardiac arrest, 70% of it, does occur in the home. Therefore, if something happens to mom, grandma, dad, the student can be able to save their parent’s life and get the necessary help that’s needed.”

Students also got to take home a CPR mannequin kit so they can share their knowledge with others.

