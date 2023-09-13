South Bend Cubs surpass 300,000-fan mark in 2023

Published: Sep. 13, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs may not have defended their 2022 Midwest League title this season, but it was still a banner year at Four Winds Field.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that it finished the 2023 season with an attendance of 314,591 fans. It’s the largest attendance for a season since before COVID and the team’s third straight season with improved crowds.

The 2023 season started with the Cubs breaking their April attendance record with a mark of 43,749 fans through the gates. The Cubs also tallied their second-highest attendance mark ever for a single game on July 4 when 8,053 fans came out to watch them play against the Peoria Chiefs.

According to the team, the crowd at last Friday’s home game pushed South Bend past the 300,000-fan milestone for the sixth time in franchise history.

Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2024 season can contact the South Bend Cubs Front Office at 574-235-9988 to sign up for one of the team’s season seat packages.

