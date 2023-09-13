Restoration efforts for Notre Dame’s Golden Dome nearing completion

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a golden opportunity to share an update on the restoration efforts that have been taking place atop the University of Notre Dame’s iconic centerpiece building since late May.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, work on the regilding and restoration of the Golden Dome of the Main Building is ending in the coming weeks. This means the massive scaffolding that reached the top of the Golden Dome is coming down.

It’s only the 12th time the dome and the 17-foot-tall statue of the Virgin Mary have undergone this process since 1883. The dome was regilded previously in 1886, 1893, 1904, 1912, 1924, 1933, 1948, 1961, 1971, 1988, and 2005.

The Tribune says the university aims to wait 20 years before restoring the Golden Dome again, but the longest it’s ever been able to wait is 18 years due environmental factors such as snow, ice, wind erosion, UV light, and even bird droppings that take a toll on the entire structure.

