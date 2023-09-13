Proposed measure would let Clay High School become its own district

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council passed a resolution that will look into breaking off and creating a separate South Bend school district.

It’s a move that could save Clay High School, something many in the community are pushing for.

There’s been mixed feelings about this resolution. Some say it’s poorly written, while others say it allows for more transparency. As 16 News Now covered on Tuesday, the County Council doesn’t have the authority to decide anything, but they can send a recommendation to the Indiana Secretary of Education to conduct a study.

The goal of the study is to reorganize and divide the school district if it will help improve educational opportunities.

“There’s a lot of people in my district that are paying heavy taxes,” said Amy Drake, with the St. Joseph County Council. “They voted for a referendum, thinking that Clay would stay open if they could just give it some more money, and after they voted for the referendum, Clay closed, and now they feel like they are a community without a school.”

While the County Council doesn’t have the authority to decide anything, they will send a recommendation and letter to have a study conducted.

Some councilmembers, however, don’t support this resolution.

“This situation is very unfortunate, but it’s also very intricate and complicated, and in my opinion, the resolution that was passed last night is a glaring overreach of governmental intervention on the part of the St. Joseph County Council,” said Rafael Morton, also with the County Council.

During the meeting, several people called out the South Bend Community School Corporation for not being transparent about the closure and now have questions about the transition process.

“Where’s my student going to school,” asked Christian Matozzo, an attorney. “Will I have to drive them all the way across town to Riley? Adams is supposedly full. Are kids going to go to Adams? Is Adams going to be changed?”

“For the transition plan, we have already scheduled a group of public meetings, and we’re going to do our best to make sure we keep parents and families informed as we re-boundary for their students and their new schools,” said Doctor Todd Cummings, South Bend Community School Corporation superintendent.

There have also been some concerns about where the referendum dollars are going, and Cummings says the community wanted investments in literacy, graduation rates, and teachers.

“Those were the outcomes that our patrons asked us for, not investments in buildings,” Cummings explained.

The resolution comes after the South Bend School Board voted to close the high school back in April. The corporation has more public meetings scheduled; those dates and times can be found on its website.

