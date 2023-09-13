Advertise With Us

Proposal introduced to rename section of US-20 after late Rep. Walorski

(Gray DC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski could soon have another road named in her memory.

State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, proposed a section of U.S. 20 to be renamed in Elkhart County after Walorski. That section is between State Road 15 and County Road 35.

“Jackie was a dear friend of mine and someone I looked up to during our years together,” King said in a press release. “She was the epitome of public service and cared about the constituents she represented during her career as a public servant.”

Walorski died in August of last year following a head-on crash, along with two of her staffers and the driver of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker.

The late congresswoman lives on through several different dedications, including the VA clinic named in her memory in Mishawaka, as well as a section of County Road 4 in Elkhart County, renamed Walorski Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash
First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead
First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located

Latest News

A map of the track maintenance.
Norfolk Southern to conduct track maintenance on several Mishawaka crossings
Demolition on Monroe Circle neighborhood nears completion
Niles Vikings on quest for first Wolverine Conference title
North Carolina State's Devan Boykin (12) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame's Jayden...
No. 9 Irish shift focus to Central Michigan this weekend