Proposal introduced to rename section of US-20 after late Rep. Walorski

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski could soon have another road named in her memory.

State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, proposed a section of U.S. 20 to be renamed in Elkhart County after Walorski. That section is between State Road 15 and County Road 35.

“Jackie was a dear friend of mine and someone I looked up to during our years together,” King said in a press release. “She was the epitome of public service and cared about the constituents she represented during her career as a public servant.”

Walorski died in August of last year following a head-on crash, along with two of her staffers and the driver of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker.

The late congresswoman lives on through several different dedications, including the VA clinic named in her memory in Mishawaka, as well as a section of County Road 4 in Elkhart County, renamed Walorski Parkway.

