Portage Township Trustee Office launches ‘Coats for Kids’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday’s forecast may have had you thinking cooler weather is on the way, and Portage Township is making sure kids are staying warm this winter.

The Portage Township Trustee Office is launching the “Coats for Kids” program, providing families in need of coats, gloves, and hats to brave the elements.

Applicants can apply for this program at the office of Portage Township Trustee between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. Those who qualify will meet Trustee Jason Critchlow at the Portage Road Meijer on Oct. 22 for a shopping spree.

“This is about safety for our kids,” Critchlow said in a press release. “Whether we like it or not, winter is coming, and we need to be doing more to ensure our families are prepared. We can’t have our kids waiting at bus stops without adequate protection from the elements. We are excited to provide this new program to support to those families who need it most.”

For more information, visit the township’s website here.

