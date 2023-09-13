Pierceton woman seriously injured in crash on US-31

FULTON COUNTY/MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 67-year-old Pierceton was flown to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon on US-31 at the Fulton County-Marshall County line.

Fulton County and Marshall County police were called just before 3 p.m. to US-31 and State Road 110. Their investigation suggests the Pierceton woman was heading east on State Road 110 in a Toyota Rav 4 and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck as she tried to cross the northbound lanes of US-31.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to a trauma center. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the pickup truck, a Shipshewana man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

US-31 was closed at State Road 110 for about two and a half hours due to the crash, which remains under investigation.

