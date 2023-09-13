Oily substance seen in Dixon Ditch as county says algae advisory can be lifted

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Water woes continue along the Dixon Ditch, west of South Bend’s ethanol plant.

In July, the water quality was compromised by two separate spills of materials from the plant.

Late last month, testing detected toxic blue-green algae in the water, causing the St. Joseph County Department of Health to issue a health advisory. Department officials tell 16 News Now late Wednesday afternoon that the restriction can now be lifted.

This week, an oily substance could be seen floating on the surface.

“There ought to be some kind of filtering system; I mean, they shouldn’t just be allowing this stuff to come into the public,” said Chantelle Snyder of Snyder Famrs, Inc. “You know, because this ends up in the Dixon Place Ditch, which ends up in the Kankakee River. And you know the city, by not controlling this, is contributing to the pollution of those public waterways.”

Some depend on the water in the ditch to irrigate their crops, adding to concerns about potential impact.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a statement a week after the initial ethanol spill, saying at the time that it had seen “no adverse impacts on the environment.”

