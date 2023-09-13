Advertise With Us

Norfolk Southern to conduct track maintenance on several Mishawaka crossings

A map of the track maintenance.
A map of the track maintenance.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you travel through Mishawaka often, this is for you!

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be conducting track maintenance at several railroad crossings within the Mishawaka area starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Road crews will begin to work at the Hively Avenue crossing and work their way toward Twyckenham Drive.

There are a number of crossings under maintenance, including:

  • Elder Road
  • Oakside Avenue
  • Kline Street
  • Delorenzi Avenue
  • S. Beiger Street
  • S. Byrkit Avenue
  • S. Merrifield Avenue
  • Laurel Avenue
  • S. Main Street
  • S. Spring Street
  • S. West Street
  • Smith Street
  • S. Logan Street
  • Hendricks Street
  • Carlton Street
  • S. Russell Avenue

Each crossing repair is expected to take two to three days once started, weather permitting.

