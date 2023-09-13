Norfolk Southern to conduct track maintenance on several Mishawaka crossings

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you travel through Mishawaka often, this is for you!

Norfolk Southern Railroad will be conducting track maintenance at several railroad crossings within the Mishawaka area starting on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Road crews will begin to work at the Hively Avenue crossing and work their way toward Twyckenham Drive.

There are a number of crossings under maintenance, including:

Elder Road

Oakside Avenue

Kline Street

Delorenzi Avenue

S. Beiger Street

S. Byrkit Avenue

S. Merrifield Avenue

Laurel Avenue

S. Main Street

S. Spring Street

S. West Street

Smith Street

S. Logan Street

Hendricks Street

Carlton Street

S. Russell Avenue

Each crossing repair is expected to take two to three days once started, weather permitting.

