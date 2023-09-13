Niles Vikings on quest for first Wolverine Conference title

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Vikings (2-1, 1-0 Wolverine) are boasting a pretty good football team so far this season, outscoring opponents 123-25 despite one heartbreaking loss at the hands of Lakeshore.

But in their two wins against St. Joseph and Three Rivers, they’ve scored more than 50 points and allowed just one touchdown. Now, they’re looking to go 2-0 on their quest to win their first Wolverine Conference title.

16 Sports caught up with the Vikings during practice ahead of this Friday’s matchup at Otsego (0-3, 0-1 Wolverine) to talk about what’s been clicking so far.

Head coach Scot Shaw believes experience helps.

“I think offensively, having all those kids back in those positions,” he said. “I mean, some of them have been there for three years — our quarterback, our wingbacks, our fullbacks. So, when you say something, it’s not like they’re looking at you with a blank face like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Shaw’s players praised their fellow teammates on both sides of the ball.

“I think we have athletes on the field that are fast and strong,” said senior running back Julian Means-Flewellen. “We use all those and come together on Friday nights and put on a show.”

“I think it’s practice-wise,” said senior linebacker Alex Cole. “At practice, our offense and our scout offense against our defense is really helping our defense, and our scout defense against our offense is really clicking. And that helps us improve ourselves just in practice, and then it really translates into our games.”

Kickoff for Friday night’s matchup at Otsego is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.