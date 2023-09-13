Advertise With Us

Mill Creek man killed after van collides with tree

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has died after his van reportedly collided with a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 300 block of CR 250 E. for reports of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford passenger vehicle was driving south on CR 250 E. around 4 p.m.

Police have yet to determine a reason as to why the vehicle drove left of center before it reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree. The van then continued south before returning to the roadway for nearly 100 feet before colliding head-on with another tree.

The victim has been identified as William Armour, 62, of Mill Creek.

A crash investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash
First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead
First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located

Latest News

Bethel men's soccer stays undefeated in national title defense
Council passes resolution to save Clay High School, Sec. of Education to review
Council passes resolution to save Clay High School, Sec. of Education to review
Niles Vikings coming to raid Wolverine conference
Several train crossings in Mishawaka to be under maintenance