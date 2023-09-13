Mill Creek man killed after van collides with tree

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has died after his van reportedly collided with a tree on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 300 block of CR 250 E. for reports of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford passenger vehicle was driving south on CR 250 E. around 4 p.m.

Police have yet to determine a reason as to why the vehicle drove left of center before it reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree. The van then continued south before returning to the roadway for nearly 100 feet before colliding head-on with another tree.

The victim has been identified as William Armour, 62, of Mill Creek.

A crash investigation is underway.

