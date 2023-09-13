Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents

LANSING (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is receiving reports of residents ending up with unwanted packages of seeds from China.

The seeds are sent in a diverse array of packaging, including letters to parcels in different colors. Residents also report the packaging labeled as jewelry and say they never ordered anything.

USDA testing has identified the seeds, which range from noxious weeds and cannabis to veggie and flower seeds.

The packages may be part of what’s commonly referred to as a “brushing” scam. A scheme used by vendors to boost product ratings and visibility.

“These unknown seeds could be invasive, introduce disease to local plants, or be harmful to livestock. If planted, these unknown and potentially invasive species could have a very negative impact on the environment. Additionally, we’re asking people not to throw the seeds or packages away or dispose of them,” said Mike Philip, director of MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. “MDARD appreciates the cooperation of Michiganders who receive these packages as we work together to protect Michigan agriculture.”

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine Smuggling, Interdiction and Trade Compliance Unit is currently investigating this situation across the nation.

If you receive an unsolicited package of seeds from China, hold on to the seeds, packaging and mailing label, and contact MDARD’s Customer Service Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 800-292-3939 or via MDA-Info@michigan.gov.

