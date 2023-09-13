Michiana magician wows Josh, Felicia on 16 News Now at Noon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana-area magician Kevin Long joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday!

Long wowed them with a few tricks, highlighting his range of illusional talent. You can check it out for yourself in the video above!

He’s got several events coming up, including the Corn Dog Festival in Bristol and a private show at Prairie Vista Elementary School in Granger on Sept. 22.

For more information, you can visit Long’s website and Facebook page.

