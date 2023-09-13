Michiana magician wows Josh, Felicia on 16 News Now at Noon

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana-area magician Kevin Long joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday!

Long wowed them with a few tricks, highlighting his range of illusional talent. You can check it out for yourself in the video above!

He’s got several events coming up, including the Corn Dog Festival in Bristol and a private show at Prairie Vista Elementary School in Granger on Sept. 22.

For more information, you can visit Long’s website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana magician wows Josh, Felicia on 16 News Now at Noon

Michiana magician wows Josh, Felicia on 16 News Now at Noon

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Events

Upcoming fashion event in South Bend to shine light on designs for tall women

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Josephine Maxim of Josephines Fashion joined Joshua Short and Felicia Michelle on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday to talk about her event at The Whiskey Exchange in South Bend later this month.

News

Upcoming fashion event in South Bend to shine light on designs for tall women

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Michigan

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...

Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press and ED WHITE
William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs surpass 300,000-fan mark in 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The team announced on Wednesday morning that it finished the 2023 season with an attendance of 314,591 fans.

Crime

Clifford Murphy and Tyrone Sims

2 arrested after burglary at South Bend fast food restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Clifford Murphy and Tyrone Sims were arrested for burglary after they allegedly broke into a fast food restaurant in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way West.

News

The party starts at 5 p.m. and will feature plenty of entertainment for the night from live...

German restaurant in Roseland gearing up for annual Oktoberfest party

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The party starts Friday at 5 p.m. and will feature plenty of entertainment for the night!

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Spencer Shrader (32) kicks an extra point as Dylan Devezin (16) holds during the...

Notre Dame coaches impressed so far with Spencer Shrader’s leg

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
In just his third game wearing the Blue and Gold, grad transfer kicker Spencer Shrader broke the Notre Dame school record for longest field goal.

News

Marty Biagi comments on Spencer Shrader's capabilities

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Mill Creek man killed after van collides with tree

Updated: 4 hours ago