Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Deep brain stimulation treatment for stroke victims

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Every year, almost 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke.

That comes out to about one every 40 seconds. It’s the leading cause of serious long-term disability. Now, for the first time, a groundbreaking procedure is helping to bring back movement years after patients suffer a stroke.

Stan Shipkosky’s life revolves around music. Singer and guitarist in the Burnt River Band, he traveled around the country doing what he loved, until six years ago.

“I asked the doctor if I died. He goes, ‘No.’ He says, ‘You’re okay. You had a real bad stroke,’” Shipkosky said.

Left leg, left arm, left hand - nothing worked. He lived with limited mobility for years until Stan became part of the nation’s first human clinical trial testing deep brain stimulation, or DBS, for stroke recovery. DBS has already been used to stop tremors in Parkinson’s patients, but this is modified, not to stop movement but to start it.

“In Parkinson’s disease, typically, we go from the top of the brain. For a stroke, the work was done, actually, from the back of the brain, in a part of the brain called the cerebellum,” said Dr. Andre Machado, a neurosurgeon.

The electrodes are connected to a pacemaker device and deliver small electrical pulses to the brain. In the study, patients received DBS for up to eight months.

“We saw significant benefits between four to eight months after turning on the DBS; they continue to improve,” Dr. Machado explained.

After turning off the DBS?

“Whatever they gained, remained,” Dr. Machado said.

“Well, I can open and close my hand, and lift my arm up,” Shiposky said.

And Stan hopes that DBS will be available again soon, so he can get back more of what he lost.

The researchers are now enrolling for a larger randomized control trial at the Cleveland Clinic hoping to prove the benefits of DBS in stroke patients.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room
Body found on riverbank in Elkhart identified
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash

Latest News

Medical Moment: Deep brain stimulation for stroke victims
Restoration efforts for Notre Dame’s Golden Dome nearing completion
Oily substance seen in Dixon Ditch as county says algae advisory can be lifted
Cass County developing plan to restore ambulance service
Cass County developing plan to restore ambulance service