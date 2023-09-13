Local German restaurant gearing up for annual Oktoberfest party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -With October just around the corner and the return of a popular holiday is coming, . Weiss Gasthaus, a German restaurant in South Bend is gearing up for its annual Oktoberfest party happening this Friday.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and will feature plenty of entertainment for the night from live music, costume contests, and you can test your luck with ‘Das Boot’ a 67 oz glass, in some fun drinking games.

And of course there will be some authentic German food on the menu from gooseberries, schnitzel, homemade pretzels, and so much more.

The party has become a tradition at Weiss Gasthaus.

“We’ve been doing it every year,” said Kenny Weiss, owner of Weiss Gasthaus “We’re going onto our 11th year now doing it. The parties just getting bigger and bigger, celebrating the year, the life, and the festivities.”

Limited reservations for the party are still available, you can reserve a spot by calling the restaurant at 574-272-4287 or email at cateringbyweiss@gmail.com

