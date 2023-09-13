Advertise With Us

Local German restaurant gearing up for annual Oktoberfest party

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -With October just around the corner and the return of a popular holiday is coming, . Weiss Gasthaus, a German restaurant in South Bend is gearing up for its annual Oktoberfest party happening this Friday.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and will feature plenty of entertainment for the night from live music, costume contests, and you can test your luck with ‘Das Boot’ a 67 oz glass, in some fun drinking games.

And of course there will be some authentic German food on the menu from gooseberries, schnitzel, homemade pretzels, and so much more.

The party has become a tradition at Weiss Gasthaus.

“We’ve been doing it every year,” said Kenny Weiss, owner of Weiss Gasthaus “We’re going onto our 11th year now doing it. The parties just getting bigger and bigger, celebrating the year, the life, and the festivities.”

Limited reservations for the party are still available, you can reserve a spot by calling the restaurant at 574-272-4287 or email at cateringbyweiss@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room
Body found on riverbank in Elkhart identified
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash

Latest News

South Bend Cubs surpass 300,000-fan mark in 2023
Clifford Murphy and Tyrone Sims
2 arrested after burglary at South Bend fast food restaurant
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
Notre Dame's Spencer Shrader (32) kicks an extra point as Dylan Devezin (16) holds during the...
Notre Dame coaches impressed so far with Spencer Shrader’s leg