German restaurant in Roseland gearing up for annual Oktoberfest party

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - With October just around the corner, Weiss’ Gasthaus in Roseland is gearing up for its annual Oktoberfest party this Friday.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and will feature plenty of entertainment for the night, including live music and costume contests. You can also test your luck with the 67-ounce “Das Boot” glass as you take part in some drinking games.

Of course, there will be some authentic German food on the menu from gooseberries, schnitzel, homemade pretzels, and so much more.

The party has become an annual tradition at Weiss’ Gasthaus.

“We’ve been doing it every year,” said Kenny Weiss, owner of Weiss’ Gasthaus “We’re going onto our 11th year now doing it. The party is just getting bigger and bigger, celebrating the year, the life, and the festivities.”

Limited reservations for the party are still available. You can reserve a spot by calling the restaurant at 574-272-4287 or email at cateringbyweiss@gmail.com.

Weiss’ Gasthaus is located at 115 N. Dixie Way. For more information, head to the restaurant’s website or Facebook page.

