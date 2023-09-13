Demolition on Monroe Circle neighborhood nears completion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The demolition of 91 public housing townhomes appears to be nearing completion on South Bend’s near west side.

The townhomes once made up the Monroe Circle neighborhood.

The properties were deemed obsolete in that the cost of renovating them would be greater than rebuilding.

Attempts are being made to bring a mixed-income development to the site.

