Council passes resolution to save Clay High School, Sec. of Education to review

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council passed a resolution Tuesday night that will look into breaking off and creating a separate South Bend school district to ultimately save Clay High School.

While the County Council does not have the authority to decide anything, they can send a recommendation to the Indiana Secretary of Education to conduct a study.

The resolution states that the Secretary of Education can reorganize and divide a school district if it is needed to improve educational opportunities.

Some council members said they hope this brings more accountability and transparency to the process.

“All we are doing is asking for a study. We are asking for facts and information to make sure that kids have the best educational opportunities that they can. No one should feel threatened by that,” said St. Joseph County Council member Amy Drake.

The South Bend Community School Corporation says in part, “Tonight’s resolution represents a distraction from the district’s core mission of educating children, and promotes an unrealistic course of action that would threaten the quality of learning for students in Clay Township...”

“And I sympathize with the effort to save Clay High School, but I don’t think this is the way to do it. Again, perhaps if the resolution were changed and it really talked about looking into what happened and not creating a new school system, I could support it,” said one St. Joseph County resident.

“We are going to press in every potential area; that’s our job. Our job is to advocate for the people who have been told, just six months ago, your high school is closing forever, and you need to figure it out,” said Attorney Christian Matozzo.

“This is a poorly written resolution with bad facts,” said another St. Joseph County resident.

This resolution comes after the South Bend school board voted to close the high school back in April.

The Save Clay group wants to break off and form its own school district to encompass Clay High, Clay International Academy, Swanson Traditional School, and Darden Elementary School.

“This is important to me because there are a lot of people in my district that are paying heavy taxes. They voted for a referendum, thinking that Clay would stay open if they could just it some more money. After they voted for the referendum, Clay closed and now they feel like they are a community without a school,” said Drake.

Clay High School is slated to close at the end of this school year.

