Cinemark offering unique viewing of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Excitement is building for the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” movie.

Cinemark is now offering a chance to host a VIP event while you watch on the big screen.

Cinemark says fans can reserve an entire auditorium to see the film. It’s up to 40 fans for $800. Individual tickets are on sale, too.

The movie will be in theaters starting Friday, Oct. 13.

Cinemark’s star-studded loyalty members will also be able to enter a private “Swiftie” party sweepstakes for a chance to win their own private viewing of the concert film.

