Cinemark offering unique viewing of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Excitement is building for the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” movie.
Cinemark is now offering a chance to host a VIP event while you watch on the big screen.
Cinemark says fans can reserve an entire auditorium to see the film. It’s up to 40 fans for $800. Individual tickets are on sale, too.
The movie will be in theaters starting Friday, Oct. 13.
Cinemark’s star-studded loyalty members will also be able to enter a private “Swiftie” party sweepstakes for a chance to win their own private viewing of the concert film.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.