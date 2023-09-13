Cinemark offering unique viewing of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Excitement is building for the Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” movie.

Cinemark is now offering a chance to host a VIP event while you watch on the big screen.

Cinemark says fans can reserve an entire auditorium to see the film. It’s up to 40 fans for $800. Individual tickets are on sale, too.

The movie will be in theaters starting Friday, Oct. 13.

Cinemark’s star-studded loyalty members will also be able to enter a private “Swiftie” party sweepstakes for a chance to win their own private viewing of the concert film.

