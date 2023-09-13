Cass County developing plan to restore ambulance service

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A plan to restore ambulance service has been in the works in Cass County.

The abrupt shutdown of Pride Care Ambulance left the county uncovered.

The new plan calls for reestablishing service through the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service. The plan also calls for one advanced life support unit to be supported by mutual aid.

The service will cost $24,000 a month to be divided by the city of Dowagiac and eight townships.

The term of the agreement is 90 days, with an extension option.

