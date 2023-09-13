Bethel men’s soccer adds star to kit to represent first national title

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When 16 Sports went to the Bethel Men’s soccer team’s practice on Tuesday afternoon, there was a slight change to what head coach Thiago Pinto was wearing.

It was still a Bethel workout jacket, but it was topped with a star, which is soccer’s way of representing championships. The new star on Bethel’s kit represents the first national championship won by the program last season.

16 Sports asked the team what it meant to represent the small, yet strong, Bethel community and put a star on their kit for the first time.

“It represents a lot more,” Pinto said. “It doesn’t define us, but it represents a lot more about Bethel, about our community, our athletics, our alumni. A lot of soccer tradition that we’ve had here, and so (I’m) happy that we were able to achieve that and hopefully we can continue to make people proud and make an impact through the game of soccer.”

“For real, for real, it’s a total honor,” said striker Piero Sabroso. “Like, having the star just represents the level, the trust, and the family that’s in Bethel. Being able to make the first national championship in the history of the program is something I’ll for sure remember for the rest of my life.”

The Pilots are currently 5-1-1 on the season after suffering their first loss Wednesday against Lindsey Wilson College of Kentucky.

