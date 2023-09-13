Advertise With Us

Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room
Body found on riverbank in Elkhart identified
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked...
81-year-old husband is accused of killing wife; relative of victim says suspect has dementia, attacked her first
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
Oktoberfest party preview at Weiss Gasthaus