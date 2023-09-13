2 arrested after burglary at South Bend fast food restaurant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary at a fast-food restaurant on South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called around 11:40 a.m. Monday to investigate an alarm at a restaurant in the 2300 block of Lincoln Way West. As officers arrived on-scene, they saw a man jumping out of the restaurant’s drive-thru window before running away.

Officers then set up a perimeter to help allow their K-9 partner, Zeke, to locate the suspect. After a short track, Zeke found the man hiding between a garage and a privacy fence roughly one block away from the restaurant.

A review of surveillance footage confirmed he was the same man officers saw exiting through the drive-thru window. As a result, 58-year-old Clifford Murphy of South Bend was arrested for burglary.

The surveillance video also showed Murphy unplugging the cash register and passing it back through the window to a second man. About an hour later, officers located the second man roughly three blocks from the restaurant.

The second suspect, 54-year-old Tyrone Sims of South Bend, was arrested for burglary and was found to have an active warrant related to a prior burglary case.

Both Murphy and Sims are being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

