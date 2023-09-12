What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find Turkey Tetrazzini, pork chops, and spaghetti on the menu!

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $9 to $5. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Sept. 14, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Turkey Tetrazzini, $13. Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) - Friday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Pork Chop Dinner (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout available. Advance tickets: adults, $16; call the club 574-288-1090 or Sarah at 574-904-4644.

Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) - Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Fundraiser Fish Fry (Michiana Walleye Association - 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka) Next Tuesday, Sept.19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Fried pollock or salmon, coleslaw, baked beans, roll/butter. Cost: $13. Meals served while supplies last. Drive-thru carryout only.

Wednesday Dinner (Osceola United Methodist Church - 431 N. Beech Road, Osceola) Next Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Pulled chicken BBQ sandwich, white macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert, drink. Cost: $12. Fellowship dining or carryout available. Call 574-679-4435 for reservations.

Meow Mission’s Alleys for Alley Cats Fundraiser (Bowlers Country Club - 55839 Pine Road, South Bend) Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - olish dinner, bowling, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, more. Cost: Dinner, $24; Bowling, $15. Carryout available. Dinner tickets must be pre-ordered, call 574-300-3353. Information: (Bowlers Country Club - 55839 Pine Road, South Bend) Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - olish dinner, bowling, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, more. Cost: Dinner, $24; Bowling, $15. Carryout available. Dinner tickets must be pre-ordered, call 574-300-3353. Information: www.themeowmission.org

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.