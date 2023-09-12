Advertise With Us

South Bend to expand riverfront district, implement cheaper liquor licenses

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Location is everything in real estate. And as it turns out, it means a lot for a liquor license, too!

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, some big changes are on the way in South Bend. The South Bend Common Council approved two ordinances at Monday night’s meeting.

The ordinances let restaurants within 3,000 feet of the river acquire a three-way liquor license for only $2,000 a year.

Normally, those can cost up to $60,000 upfront. This type of license allows for the sale of beer, wine, and spirits.

