Search continues for missing Dowagiac pilot, plane

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The Juchcinski’s coffee run to the Granger McDonald’s took their eyes to the skies around noon this past Sunday.

“We saw a small aircraft, and it caught my eye because it wasn’t flying like a normal aircraft. It was kind of erratic, making sharp turns and changing directions changing, altitude, climbing falling,” said Dixie Juchcinski

Juchcinski says the plane was silver and later reported what she and her husband saw to Michigan’s Civil Air Patrol, or CAP.

“Yesterday we heard about that [Richard Martin] disappeared, and we were very concerned,” Juchcinski added.

CAP was activated later on Sunday after a silver Sonex plane piloted by 82-year-old Richard Martin never returned to the Dowagiac Municipal Airport, which took off around 11 a.m. the same day.

“On Monday morning, we started with more localized here and ground searches in west Michigan,” said Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, MIWG Vice Commander of Operations.

Lt. Col. Robert Bowden says Martin’s aircraft typically would have an emergency locator beacon.

“We have not detected an ELT beacon signal, but that could be caused by a wide number of reasons why that signal wasn’t going off,” Bowden said.

Bowden says Martin didn’t have his cell phone with him, and there’s no radar data. CAP volunteers are now on the ground and in the sky conducting grid searches.

“That’s where the public can really help us is if they remember seeing something or hearing something, we can narrow that search area down,” Bowden said.

In the meantime, the Juchcinski’s wonder if it was Martin’s plane that they saw on Sunday.

“We just hope that they find the gentleman okay and get him back home safe,” said Juchcinski.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.