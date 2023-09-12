Reopening of South Bend’s Seitz Park delayed by crumbling river walls

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A plan to reopen portions of South Bend’s Seitz Park has been delayed by several months because of unexpectedly severe damage to the concrete walls along the St. Joseph River.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Public Works Director Eric Horvath said a major portion needs rebuilding near the cascade, where flowing water speeds up as it passes over a dam. Part of the wall was found to have shifted out toward the water.

Horvath tells The Tribune that many structural issues were discovered in the decades-old river walls around Seitz Park. Teams of divers have gone in the water to fill holes or cracks with grout, shoring up the sagging foundation.

Seitz Park has been closed since August 2019, when the University of Notre Dame began construction on a $27.1 million hydroelectric plant at the dam. According to The Tribune, the facility was finished in September.

Horvath tells The Tribune that sections of the park could open this fall, but repair work will carry over into next year. The city plans to give Ziolkowski Construction until at least November to repair the walls while work continues elsewhere.

Many improvements are being made at the park, including a riverwalk twice the size of the old one, a new concessions facility, and a stage to host summer concerts. The South Bend river lights display will return in full once the park reopens.

The cost of the Seitz Park project, reportedly estimated at $3.6 million, could jump by $300,000 to $500,000 to pay for the additional repairs.

