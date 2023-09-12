Reopening of South Bend’s Seitz Park delayed by crumbling river walls

Seitz Park has been closed since August 2019. Sections of the park could open this fall, but...
Seitz Park has been closed since August 2019. Sections of the park could open this fall, but repair work will carry over into next year.(news)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A plan to reopen portions of South Bend’s Seitz Park has been delayed by several months because of unexpectedly severe damage to the concrete walls along the St. Joseph River.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Public Works Director Eric Horvath said a major portion needs rebuilding near the cascade, where flowing water speeds up as it passes over a dam. Part of the wall was found to have shifted out toward the water.

Horvath tells The Tribune that many structural issues were discovered in the decades-old river walls around Seitz Park. Teams of divers have gone in the water to fill holes or cracks with grout, shoring up the sagging foundation.

Seitz Park has been closed since August 2019, when the University of Notre Dame began construction on a $27.1 million hydroelectric plant at the dam. According to The Tribune, the facility was finished in September.

Horvath tells The Tribune that sections of the park could open this fall, but repair work will carry over into next year. The city plans to give Ziolkowski Construction until at least November to repair the walls while work continues elsewhere.

Many improvements are being made at the park, including a riverwalk twice the size of the old one, a new concessions facility, and a stage to host summer concerts. The South Bend river lights display will return in full once the park reopens.

The cost of the Seitz Park project, reportedly estimated at $3.6 million, could jump by $300,000 to $500,000 to pay for the additional repairs.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Cloudy and wet through Monday night

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will continue on and off through Tuesday morning

Sports

Indiana Fever's Kysre Gondrezick (4) during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun...

Former Benton Harbor Tiger Kysre Gondrezick hospitalized after alleged assault

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Benton Harbor native and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick was taken to the hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by NBA player Kevin Porter Jr.

News

Former Benton Harbor Tiger Kysre Gondrezick hospitalized after alleged assault

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman speaks to the media on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, about the...

Freeman recaps win over NC State ahead of upcoming homestand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Saturday’s game was a big test for Notre Dame in more ways than one.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame moves up to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Bend launches new financial program to aid building revitalization

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Neighbor reacts to fiery US-31 crash

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

In the medical center lobby is a piece of the World Trade Center, and it marks a part of the...

Saint Joseph Health System observes 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In the medical center lobby is a piece of the World Trade Center, and it marks a part of the hospital’s wider 9/11 memorial.