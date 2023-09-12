Press Ganey Forsta gives back during second annual Community Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Press Ganey Forsta, a global leader in healthcare performance improvement, held its annual Community Day in South Bend today. This year’s event marked the second-ever Community Day organized by the unified PG Forsta company on a global scale.

Mayor James Mueller and Press Ganey Chairman and CEO Patrick T. Ryan officially launched the event, which brought together employees, volunteers, and community leaders in a collective effort to combat hunger and address nutritional needs in South Bend.

The day began at Cultivate Food Rescue, where volunteers joined forces to package quality food for redistribution to school children.

“First of all we’re excited to be here, this is our Press Ganey team. For the last 12 years, we’ve gone out into the community once a summer and fanned out to important charities, Cultivate being one of them. They serve 1,300 children every week who are suffering from food insecurity in their communities,” said Ryan.

Cultivate Food Rescue has been making a substantial impact since its establishment in 2016.

Another dedicated group of volunteers came together at La Casa de Amistad, an organization committed to providing opportunities for Latino youth and promoting cultural pride in the community. The volunteers lent their helping hands both inside and outside the organization’s building by cleaning up.

La Casa de Amistad plays a pivotal role in serving the broader community, offering vital services to immigrants, seasonal workers and advocating for local families.

Press Ganey Forsta’s commitment to its annual Community Day is a testament to its dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. By partnering with organizations like Cultivate Food Rescue and La Casa de Amistad, the company continues to make a positive impact on the lives of South Bend residents.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.