Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of first-ever greater kudu calf

The calf is currently living behind the scenes with his mother Neva, but the zoo plans to give him access to the main kudu yard once he’s a little bigger and stronger.(Potawatomi Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend has announced the birth of a greater kudu calf, which is a first for the zoo.

According to the zoo, the calf was born to first-time mother, Neva, and father, Tumaini, last Tuesday, Sept. 5. The following day, the calf was determined to be a healthy male who currently weighs around 30 pounds.

“Since we brought greater kudu to the zoo seven years ago, we’ve been eagerly waiting for this day,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo, in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “It’s incredibly rewarding to have this little addition to our herd, and we hope it’s only the beginning.”

Zoo officials say the calf is currently living behind the scenes with his mother Neva, but the zoo plans to give him access to the main kudu yard once he’s a little bigger and stronger.

Greater Kudu Facts (courtesy of the Potawatomi Zoo)

- Greater kudu are one of the largest species of antelope. Bulls can weigh up to 600 pounds and have easily recognizable, large, twisted horns. Only bulls have horns, which average between four and six feet long. Bulls also have distinctive black and white face markings and shaggy neck beards.

- Greater kudu cows are much smaller, only about 250 to 450 pounds, and lack both horns and dark facial markings.

- Greater kudu are a foraging species native to large areas of eastern and southern Africa. Their preferred habitat is scrub woodland, although they have also adapted to areas settled by humans.

- Greater kudu are considered of least concern for extinction in the wild, but their populations are sparse in some areas due to declining habitat space, deforestation, and poaching.

The calf was determined to be a healthy male who currently weighs around 30 pounds.(Potawatomi Zoo)

