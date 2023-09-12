Portion of Ewing Avenue to close for road work

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The eastbound lane of Ewing Avenue from Prairie Avenue to Emerson Forest Parkway will close for water connection work on Wednesday, Sept. 13. A detour will be put in place that will send traffic northeast on Prairie Avenue, south on Gertrude Street, back to Ewing Avenue.

A map of the added lane restriction, beginning Monday, Sept. 18. (WNDU)

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, temporary lane restrictions will also be put in place on Prairie Avenue from Locust Road to Ewing for sewer connection work.

The construction is expected to be complete by Thursday, Sept. 21, weather permitting.

