Over 600 people climb Notre Dame Stadium stairs to honor 9/11 first responders

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s Duncan Hall hosted a signature charity event called “ND 110″ to honor first responders who were working in New York on 9/11.

Tonight, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., over 600 people climbed 110 flights of stairs at Notre Dame Stadium to mirror the climb faced by first responders.

Last year, students raised over $15,000.

“Really, I’m just looking forward to uniting the campus. We’ve had an amazing response to sign-ups; we’ve already had over 500; we’ve had a great number of walk-ins as well, so just bringing everyone together - just like how after the 9/11 attacks the country was really unified and really just to recreate that and get the campus unified and the country together again,” said Ryan Dufor, event co-commissioner.

If you missed the event but would like to donate, click here.

