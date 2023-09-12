News Marketing & Promotions Producer

Job Category: Creative Services

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station fosters a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU-TV is in search of a dynamic, highly creative News Marketing and Promotions Producer who exudes high energy, possesses a sense of urgency, and excels in interpersonal skills to drive our news promotions creative efforts. This pivotal role involves strategizing, developing, and executing all news marketing initiatives and communication activities for the station. If you have a genuine appreciation for news and a fervent passion for crafting attention-grabbing content, then this position is tailor-made for you!

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Developing and coordinating station marketing activities with News.

Partnering with the News Director and General Manager on campaigns for primary and secondary channels.

Creating and placing daily social media marketing materials.

Producing enterprise topical and proof of performance promotions.

Assisting with the creation of station image campaigns.

Qualifications/Requirements:

College degree in Communications, Broadcasting, Marketing, or another related field preferred, but not required.

3-5 years of experience in TV/Digital marketing efforts.

Video production experience.

Experience shooting on a DSLR and/or professional-grade video camera.

Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and/or Edius experience is a must).

Experience with Adobe Photoshop, and Illustrator is preferred (ability to produce digital and print graphics).

Great storytelling with strong writing, shooting, graphics, and editing skills.

Ability to write, shoot, and edit content that tells a compelling story.

Ideal candidate must be a positive team builder and must be skilled in image building, topical writing, and non-linear editing.

Must be a strong writer with a producing background, exceptional interpersonal skills, and an effective leader who will oversee a positive work environment.

Experience in establishing long-range strategies and plans.

Must have the ability to interpret and apply market research to guide initiatives and have strong attention to detail and follow-through.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Experience with engaging social media audiences (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc.).

Must possess a valid Driver’s License with a clean driving record.

Voiceover experience is a plus.

FAA Drone Certification is a plus.

