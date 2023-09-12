New Colombian restaurant opening in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to try a new bite to eat this week?

Downtown South Bend is welcoming a new “foodie destination” with restaurant Chevere Columbian Food. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Those interested in trying out the restaurant are encouraged to enter through the backside of the building.

The restaurant provides a variety of tastes, from delicious empanadas to soups, plates, salads, and more!

Chevere Columbian Food is located at 711 N. Niles Ave.

