Mishawaka proposes ordinance for 12-hour police shifts

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Common Council met Monday night to discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow officers to work 12-hour shifts.

Officers would work seven days out of a 14-day cycle and would get every other weekend off.

This is a collaborative agreement between the administration, Common Council, Fraternal Order of Police, and police leadership.

“We were able to reach a tentative agreement and memorialize it in the writing that would allow us to make the move toward 12-hour shifts as of January 1st of 2024,” said Gregg Hixenbaugh, who is the President of the Mishawaka Common Council.

This new staffing model would also save slots within the police department budget.

There would be two shifts rather than three, and the majority of officers would eventually be compensated around $90K.

“And what that would do, not only for police compensation but what it would do in terms of meeting the desire on the part of our citizens to have more officers on the street on a daily basis, was a concept that we talked through preliminary,” said Hixenbaugh.

City officials said this new model would help with better response times, too.

“We believe that much more often than not, we will have as many as 16 police cars on the street that will be available to respond to citizen calls and also will provide better officer safety measures,” said Hixenbaugh.

Mishawaka officials said the majority of officers voted in favor of this change.

The Common Council will vote on this ordinance at their meeting in mid-October.

