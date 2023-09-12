Job Category: News

About Gray Television:

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station fosters a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for a first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station located in South Bend, Indiana, is actively seeking an enthusiastic and innovative individual to join our team as a Meteorologist. We are in search of a candidate who brings not only a strong skill-set but also a vibrant personality and prior experience as a Weathercaster. Collaborating closely with a dedicated co-anchor team, you will play a pivotal role in delivering captivating weather updates to our audience.

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to) the following:

Crafting a comprehensive 10-day weather forecast tailored for northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and any other geographic area as instructed.

Publishing the current forecast on WNDU.com and our First Alert weather app, complete with engaging videos and graphics.

Sharing intriguing weather insights and scientific information via the official WNDU social media platforms, as well as your social media platforms ex. Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), etc.

Prepare our audience with precise, engaging, and comprehensible weather forecasts.

Deliver critical and timely weather updates prior to and throughout severe weather occurrences.

Effectively present information across TV and Digital channels/platforms simultaneously.

Harness available technology and tools to craft captivating narratives about the weather.

Participate in on-site reporting during weather events.

Collect relevant information from various sources.

Condense facts and effectively communicate content for broadcasting purposes.

In-person presence is essential.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Thorough understanding of meteorology and weather prediction.

Demonstrated track record of confidently handling real-time news situations and providing coverage during severe weather events.

Engaging and charismatic on-camera presence, delivering weather updates in a conversational manner.

Proficiency in deciphering and explaining data from high-powered radar systems.

Skilled in utilizing WSI graphics and advanced technology for weather presentations.

Exceptional forecasting abilities matched with effective on-air communication skills.

Strong organizational acumen to streamline complex information.

Capability to craft captivating narratives around weather phenomena.

Familiarity with standard television weather systems.

Prior experience with radar operations is preferred.

Competence in conducting live field reporting on weather-related and diverse subjects.

Meteorology degree preferred but not required.

*** A motor vehicle record check is required. ***

