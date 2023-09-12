Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Treating traumatic brain injuries with ketamine

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Ketamine is a powerful drug, and it’s sometimes abused. But when prescribed, it can be used as a sedative.

For years, it was thought to raise pressure inside the skull. However, new research shows ketamine might actually help kids heal.

A few years ago, Will Terry was riding a scooter on vacation when he toppled over head-first.

“Yes, yes. He was trying to slow down and brake, and when he did, he went over the handlebars and hit his head,” recalled Catherine Terry, Will’s mom.

Within 30 minutes, he was throwing up.

“I went to get the car, and Daddy started carrying Will down to the car, and he lost consciousness,” Catherine continued.

Will had suffered a traumatic brain injury and had surgery in Florida before being flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Right after his accident, he was in a coma, essentially, a month and on a ventilator for a very long time,” said Dr. Michael S. Wolf, critical care doctor

Traumatic brain injuries hospitalize 50,000 to 60,000 children every year, but can ketamine be the answer to treating these kids? In a study, children from one month to 16 years were given ketamine post-brain injury.

“In patients who received ketamine, their intracranial pressure, the pressure in their heads, went down,” Dr. Wolf explained.

And that was critical for Will to have time to heal. He’s 12 now, and taught himself sign language to communicate.

“He is still making tremendous progress,” Catherine said. “Every day, he’s getting better and stronger and more independent. And so, really, the sky is the limit.”

Dr. Wolf says the next step is to work with a larger sample size.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 11th Road.
3 in critical condition after crash on US-31
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash
Officials are looking for Nicholas John Sandusky, 31, who’s wanted for invasion of privacy and...
Elkhart County man wanted on two outstanding warrants located
First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead
First Alert Forecast: Rain Slowly Moving Out, Cool Temps Ahead

Latest News

Press Ganey Forsta gives back during second annual Community Day
Press Ganey Forsta gives back during second annual Community Day
Michiana residents weigh in on aging politicians
Four Winds Field searching for stadium renovation manager
Four Winds Field searching for stadium manager
Are some politicians too old to serve? Michiana weighs in