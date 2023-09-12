Medical Moment: Treating traumatic brain injuries with ketamine

(WNDU) - Ketamine is a powerful drug, and it’s sometimes abused. But when prescribed, it can be used as a sedative.

For years, it was thought to raise pressure inside the skull. However, new research shows ketamine might actually help kids heal.

A few years ago, Will Terry was riding a scooter on vacation when he toppled over head-first.

“Yes, yes. He was trying to slow down and brake, and when he did, he went over the handlebars and hit his head,” recalled Catherine Terry, Will’s mom.

Within 30 minutes, he was throwing up.

“I went to get the car, and Daddy started carrying Will down to the car, and he lost consciousness,” Catherine continued.

Will had suffered a traumatic brain injury and had surgery in Florida before being flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Right after his accident, he was in a coma, essentially, a month and on a ventilator for a very long time,” said Dr. Michael S. Wolf, critical care doctor

Traumatic brain injuries hospitalize 50,000 to 60,000 children every year, but can ketamine be the answer to treating these kids? In a study, children from one month to 16 years were given ketamine post-brain injury.

“In patients who received ketamine, their intracranial pressure, the pressure in their heads, went down,” Dr. Wolf explained.

And that was critical for Will to have time to heal. He’s 12 now, and taught himself sign language to communicate.

“He is still making tremendous progress,” Catherine said. “Every day, he’s getting better and stronger and more independent. And so, really, the sky is the limit.”

Dr. Wolf says the next step is to work with a larger sample size.

