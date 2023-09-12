Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Central Michigan at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a third straight win for the Irish this season, we want to hear from you as they return home for their matchup against Central Michigan.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you who you think has been the MVP of Notre Dame’s defense so far this season?

Here are your options:

Jack Kiser

Howard Cross III

Thomas Harper

Cam Hart

Someone else

The Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 15.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs right here on WNDU Friday night at 7 p.m.

